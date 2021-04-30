Brokers Offer Predictions for National Fuel Gas’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of NFG opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

