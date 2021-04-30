Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

BEP stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 475.3% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 113.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

