Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $48.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.82.

BEP stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 475.3% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 185,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 113.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Analyst Recommendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit