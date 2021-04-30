Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.7% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.