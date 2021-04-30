Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $14,373,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 606,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

