BRP (TSE:DOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$136.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$111.44.

DOO opened at C$114.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02. BRP has a one year low of C$33.21 and a one year high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 7.9499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

