Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,440. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

