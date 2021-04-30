Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

NYSE:BC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,440. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit