BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $161.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.61.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.