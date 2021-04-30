BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BTB.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.05. The company had a trading volume of 180,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,221. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.70. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.72 and a one year high of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.50 million and a P/E ratio of 87.83.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

