BTIG Research Increases AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $76.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

