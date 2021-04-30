BTIG Research Lowers Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of PFPT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.01. The company had a trading volume of 89,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

