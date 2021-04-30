BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

NLY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 399,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,173,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.04.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 729,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,198 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 293,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

