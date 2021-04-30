BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.56.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 3,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,301,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,357,000 after purchasing an additional 915,397 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,150,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after acquiring an additional 155,783 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,833,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 436,794 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

