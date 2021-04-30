BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTRS. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

