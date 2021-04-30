Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

BY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 66,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,563. The company has a market capitalization of $876.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

