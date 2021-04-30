C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.03. Approximately 8,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,085,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

