CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.70.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CACI opened at $254.05 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.