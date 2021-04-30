Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,145,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,491 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $23,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

