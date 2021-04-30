Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.990-3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.90 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.740-0.780 EPS.

CDNS stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,932. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.