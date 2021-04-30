CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.78.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$38.82 on Monday. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.33 and a 1 year high of C$39.44. The company has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a PE ratio of 995.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.28.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Analysts expect that CAE will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

