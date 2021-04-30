Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.58.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after purchasing an additional 197,405 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

