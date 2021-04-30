Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil plays, is praiseworthy. Importantly, unlike most of the explorers in the basin, it is not significantly exposed to bottlenecks. Moreover, it received prolific Eagle Ford acres from the Carrizo merger, which diversifies its portfolio. Notably, the upstream firm expects gross-operated completed wells for this year in the band of 90 to 100, which will support output. Furthermore, the rise in crude prices will boost its bottom line. Also, its rising operating efficiency is commendable. However, the company expects lease operating expenses in the range of $190-$210 million for 2021, the top end of which suggests an increase from $194.1 million in 2020. Rising expenses will likely hurt its profit margin in the coming quarters.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE CPE traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 7,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock worth $482,812. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

