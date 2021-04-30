Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts. The company’s brand consists of Camping World and Good Sam. It offers new and used RVs for sale, vehicle service and maintenance through retail locations and membership clubs. Camping World Holdings, Inc. is based in Lincolnshire, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Camping World from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.81.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

