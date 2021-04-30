Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 140,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,687. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 430,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,673,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

