Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $146.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.34. 20,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,752. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

