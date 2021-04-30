Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBWBF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

