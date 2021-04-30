Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in April

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the March 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CCCMF stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

