Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFPUF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

OTCMKTS CFPUF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.76. 135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

