Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 101.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,135,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,450.20.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,296.01 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

