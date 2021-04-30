Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 1,563 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.97. 412,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

