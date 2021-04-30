Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$38.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 50.53. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.