Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $12.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

