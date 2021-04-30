Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.76

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $41.95. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 61,538 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.