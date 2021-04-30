Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

Shares of CFFN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $12.93. 527,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

