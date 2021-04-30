Cara Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,392 call options.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $14.07 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $704.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

