CareTech (LON:CTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $554.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.24) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 19469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 539.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 502.97. The stock has a market cap of £640.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

