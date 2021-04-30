CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 375,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

