CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

CTRE stock opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Comments


