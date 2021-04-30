Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Longbow Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.03. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $97.55 and a 12-month high of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

