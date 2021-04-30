Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CABGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 45,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,230. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

