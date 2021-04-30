Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.58. 45,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,230. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Carlsberg A/S’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.