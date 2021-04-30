Carolyn Carter Singh Sells 5,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carolyn Carter Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00.

BRX stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

