Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 142.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:CARR traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. 46,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

