Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

