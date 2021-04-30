Carry (CRE) Trading 43.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $145.31 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00054670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

