Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Carter’s reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of CRI traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,329. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.