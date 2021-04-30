Cash Tech (CATE) Price Hits $0.0954 on Exchanges

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cash Tech has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Cash Tech has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $457,408.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

