Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.13 and last traded at $67.24. Approximately 5,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

Specifically, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $802,473.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,735,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit