Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)’s share price was down 5.3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $67.13 and last traded at $67.24. Approximately 5,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 298,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.02.

Specifically, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $802,473.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,735,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $764,687.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,692,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,871 shares of company stock worth $29,736,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

