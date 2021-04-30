Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.93. 4,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.97. Catalent has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

