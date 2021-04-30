Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.
CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.58.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
