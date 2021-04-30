Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $230.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.

CAT opened at $227.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

