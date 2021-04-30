CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

CBRE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. 1,375,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,715. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.